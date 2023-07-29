Daughter Takes Dad On Portugal Trip After Boyfriend Leaves Her A Week Before Holiday

Breakups can be upsetting and that too when you had a holiday trip planned with your partner. A similar terrible scenario happened with Emma Di Palma ahead of her Portugal trip. According to the Daily Star report, Emma had a breakup with her partner a week before their trip and had no time, to cancel the trip as well.

But she didn’t lose heart and completed the trip with another special person but not her partner. It was her father. Emma has shared this information in her TikTok video and wrote in the caption, “Point of view: your ex breaks up with you a week before your euro trip so your dad comes with you instead." Honestly, it seems a good trade-in- a dad-and-daughter trip is just the thing to blast away the blues! Social media users were left teary-eyed after watching this clip which has received 61,000 views.