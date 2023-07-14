Dealing With Loneliness? You Can Legally 'Rent A Girlfriend' In This Country

Have you ever heard of the “rent-a-girlfriend" culture? It is a real thing, and surprisingly, it’s legal and widely accepted in Japan. Vishnu, an Indian Youtuber, once tried this service while he was in Japan, and it was quite an experience for him.

In Japan, there exists a website where you can rent a partner based on your specific requirements, and this practice is regulated and acknowledged by the Japanese government. It has emerged as a unique response to the prevalent issue of loneliness faced by many individuals in Japan. Interestingly, you can rent not only friends but also partners and even family members through this platform.

According to Japan Today, you can “rent a girlfriend" for around 6,000 yen (Over Rs 3k) per hour, with a minimum booking of two hours. What’s cool is that if you’re a first-timer, you can choose your girlfriend without any extra charge. However, if you want to go on subsequent dates, there’s an additional fee of 2,000 yen (Almost Rs 1200).

Shiho, a rental girlfriend service, shared some interesting insights about the men who seek out these services. It appears that a significant portion of these individuals have never experienced having a girlfriend or going on a date before. For them, renting a girlfriend offers an opportunity to experience companionship without the need for a long-term commitment.

To maintain a clear boundary and prevent potential complications, the company Shiho works for has implemented strict rules and guidelines. One such rule is that clients are not permitted to directly contact the rented girlfriend outside of the designated time and context of the rental arrangement.

Furthermore, the company discourages clients from giving tips or expensive gifts to the rented girlfriends. This policy aims to ensure that the nature of the relationship remains professional and transactional, minimizing any potential emotional attachments or expectations that could arise.

Interestingly rental services, including those for companionship like the one discussed, are gaining popularity in Japan. The demands of busy work schedules and difficulties in forming connections with others in the real world contribute to the appeal of such services.

Asian Boss, a YouTube channel known for exploring various aspects of Asian culture, created a video that delves into the rental girlfriend phenomenon. They had the opportunity to try out one of the services in Tokyo and engage in a conversation with a rental girlfriend named Shihomi over a meal and a cup of coffee.

Shihomi mentioned that she receives approximately half of the rental fee, shedding light on the financial aspect of her involvement in the service. Surprisingly, this culture is not limited to a particular age group, as individuals starting from their mid-20s and beyond avail themselves of these services.