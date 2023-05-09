Dear Film Buffs, Brace Yourself For This Not-So-Easy-Peasy Challenge

Optical illusions are a fun and intelligent way to pass the time. Not only do they help you keep engaged but also help in sharpening your senses and improving your IQ. These images come with a hidden element or a puzzle that is to be solved with just simple clues. One such optical illusion, making rounds on social media, shows a zoomed-in still from an iconic movie whose name has to be guessed by the viewers. While the idea of guessing the movie name may excite film buzz, the task is not as easy as it sounds.

The image shows streaks of white light flowing from one end to the other with black and red elements in the background. With just a small section of a zoomed-in still, it is extremely difficult to figure out what movie or scene this still is from. But even then, viewers did not back down from commenting on what they thought the correct answer was. Wan to give it a try? Here you go:

A lot of people gave various answers from Mortal Kombat to Sharkboy and Lavagirl, and even Guardians of The Galaxy Volume 2. But the correct answer to this optical illusion is Avengers Endgame. The moment that has been zoomed in on is the one where Tony Stark is about to sacrifice himself to stop Thanos towards the end of the fourth instalment of the superhero crossover film franchise.

The answer was verified by the publisher of the image. The optical illusion post has hundreds of comments, implying how engaging such puzzles are. Those who were able to decipher the image correctly may consider themselves to be a person with high IQs and amazing observation skills. However, those who couldn’t guess the right answer don’t need to be disheartened. All they need is more practice with similar optical illusions online to sharpen their senses.

Many optical illusions online are a great measure of IQ and observation skills but there are also some that can reveal your secretive personality traits and help you know yourself better. Such a variety of puzzles helps in the holistic development of an individual.

