Deep Sleep, The World's Most Luxurious Deep Hotel At The Bottom Of Snowdonia Mountains

The Deep Sleep Hotel is a 400-meter-deep Victorian mine built at the bottom of the Snowdonia mountains in North Wales.

Last Updated: June 14, 2023, 11:18 IST

Delhi, India

The temperature of the hotel is set at around 10 degree Celsius.
When embarking on a new adventure, one aspect that captures our attention and sets the tone for our journey is the selection of hotels and overnight accommodations. The hospitality industry consistently impresses us with its innovative approaches to delighting guests.

The Deep Sleep Hotel, a sensation in the hospitality industry, is nestled beneath Snowdonia Mountain in Wales, United Kingdom. This extraordinary hotel offers guests a truly unique experience by allowing them to sleep at the bottom of a mine.

The hotel is a 400-meter-deep Victorian mine built at the bottom of the Snowdonia mountains in North Wales. The chambers are 419 meters deep and feature four separate twin-bed cabins and a beautiful grotto with a double bed. The Go Billo company opened this hotel in April of this year, and it is only open one night per week. People arrive on Saturday evening and depart on Sunday.

According to sources, upon arrival at Tanygrisiau Base near Blaenau Ffestiniog, guests are guided by a tour leader on a scenic 45-minute journey across the mountains to reach the hotel. The route includes several old bridges, which might pose a challenge for those prone to claustrophobia. However, the hotel ensures the safety and comfort of its guests by providing them with essential gear such as a harness rope, boots, helmet, and a light for the trek.

While descending deeper into the mine, the tour leader will share intriguing insights into its history. The journey takes approximately 60 minutes before arriving at the hotel. Upon arrival, guests are greeted with warm water and receive essential information. The temperature inside the hotel is set at around 10 degrees Celsius, creating a unique ambience. Complimentary-style food is provided, featuring options for vegan, meat, and vegetarian preferences.

    • A private cabin costs £350 (about INR 36,000) per night, while the Grotto, which is ideal for couples, costs £550 (approximately INR 57,000). There is availability of water, electricity, and Wi-Fi access. The overnight stay is an adventure like in a remote camp.

    Visit Go Below’s official website, go-below.co.uk, select the date you want to visit Deep Sleep and book your reservation online.

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: June 14, 2023, 11:18 IST
    last updated: June 14, 2023, 11:18 IST
