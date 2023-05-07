Deepika Padukone Being Real in This 'Piku' Scene Shows Why She Needs to Be Appreciated More

Deepika Padukone has been in the entertainment industry for over 15 years now. Debuting her way to Bollywood from SRK’s ‘Om Shanti Om’, to making a mark with movies like ‘Ram Leela’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Tamasha’, ‘Padmaavat’, the actress never failed to impress her audience. One such remarkable performance was Shoojit Sircar’s Piku. No elaborative sets, no fancy outfits, just simplicity at its best - the movie won hearts all across the country. For those who don’t know, the movie stars Deepika as an ambitious woman Piku Banerjee who took care of her father, played by Amitabh Bachchan. The movie was released in 2015 and also featured the late actor Irrfan Khan.

The movie has garnered tons of praise time and again. Now, a Twitter user who goes by the name ‘Fiza’ took to the micro-blogging site and shared a scene from the movie. This is the scene where Piku is having a fight with her baba over health issues. Fiza highlights how is the only actress in our industry “who embodies her character rather than “acting" it out." She mentions, “not once in this scene do you see deepika padukone. the slight shivering while saying “dawai leke aa andar se."

She further mentioned, “that involve screeching, hysterical crying and what not. she can deliver genuineness without all of it. The most authentic actress of her generation for a reason. anyways sorry for the thread amidst the most talked about scenes from Piku i never saw this one in the limelight so." Have a look at the viral thread:

The video, since being uploaded, has garnered over 45K views. “one of my most favourite scenes. i love watching her act here. it’s so genuine, relatable and life-like!" wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Agreed but def not the “only". Among the new crop, you need to give massive credit to especially Alia for the kind of roles and range she has delivered - Gangubai Kathiwadi, Highway, Udta Punjaab, Raazi, Darlings, Dear Zindagi, Kapoor & Sons."

What do you think?

