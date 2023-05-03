Trends :Salman KhanViral VideoDavid BeckhamKritika MalikBengaluru Sale Fight
Deepika Padukone Slammed For Posting Her Oscars BTS on Same Day as Alia's MET Gala Debut

Deepika Padukone Slammed For Posting Her Oscars BTS on Same Day as Alia's MET Gala Debut

Deepika Padukone slammed for uploading Oscars' images same day as Alia Bhatt's MET gala debut.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 11:12 IST

New Delhi, India

Deepika Padukone Slammed For Posting Her Oscars BTS on Same Day as Alia's MET Gala Debut. (Image: Instagram handles of Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt)
Deepika Padukone Slammed For Posting Her Oscars BTS on Same Day as Alia's MET Gala Debut. (Image: Instagram handles of Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt)

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is being slammed after she uploaded behind-the-scenes pictures from her Oscars appearance on the same day as Alia Bhatt made her Met Gala debut. There’s no doubt that last year has been monumental for Deepika. From endorsing few biggest brands, including, Louis Vuitton and Qatar Airways, to presenting Oscars - the actress left a mark everywhere. The actress was slammed after she uploaded her Oscars’ behind the scene as many thought that this showed her “insecurity."

Meaning, many thought that Deepika was insecure about Alia’s Met Gala debut and was trying to steal her thunder. Many also claimed that she is “self obsessed."

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone went viral on MET Gala day. This happened as her 75th Cannes Film Festival red carpet look just sat right in with this year’s Met Gala theme Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. The look was pretty close to what Alia Bhatt wore to the Met Gala this year. Her Cannes look went viral all across Twitter and people assuming she had descended upon the Met Gala red carpet in the stunning outfit.

first published: May 03, 2023, 10:06 IST
last updated: May 03, 2023, 11:12 IST
