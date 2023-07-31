Deepika Padukone Waits For Ranveer Singh to Open Car Door For Her, Gets Slammed

Actress Deepika Padukone is being slammed on Twitter after a video of her surfaced on the social media platform. In the video, she can be seen along with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh. She can be seen sitting inside the car and then coming out once Ranveer opens the door for her. This is what has pissed netizens on social media. Not many liked the usual ‘practice’ that celebs follow. A user named ‘Mahir’ took to the micro blogging site and uploaded the video as he wrote, “the fact that she waited for someone to open the door just pissed me off."

Mahir further mentioned, “It’s not about a husband opening a door for his wife, it’s about this shitty practice that celebs in general usually have someone opening the door for them. No big deal but yeah I don’t like it so i said it."

Not just Mahir but it seems like many disapprove of this practice. Have a look at the viral video:

Since being uploaded, the video has gathered over 34K views. “Wouldn’t expect this from her tbh," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “This is all probably planned for the cameras, part of the ideal husband/couple narrative they’ve been very consciously building over the years. You think he does that when they reach home?"

One person wrote, “I just don’t like Deepika … Ranveer is just too good for him."