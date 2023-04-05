Deepika Padukone to Star in 'Barbie' Movie? Woman's Realistic Edit Leaves Fans Perplexed

‘Barbie’ is the most anticipated movie of 2023 and the cast was finally revealed yesterday. The movie will be directed by Greta Gerwig and written by her and Noah Baumbach. The role of Barbie will be played by Margot Robbie and Ken will be played by Ryan Gosling. This film also marks the first time a live-action Barbie movie has been made. Amid all the frenzy, a Twitter user pranked netizens by editing one of the posters of the movie.

Twitter user who goes by the name ‘mona darling’ edited a poster and morphed Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’s face into the same. “Deepika padukone stars in greta gerwig’s BARBIE," she wrote in the caption. The poster has been so nicely designed that it looks real. “This barbie eats Rasam and Rice," she wrote in the text. While many understood it was a prank, there were also people who got confused. Here is the viral image:

“I nearly died but saved myself in time. Nice editing," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “THIS BARBIE EATS RASAM AND RICE." “This one’s unmatchable," wrote another user. One Twitter user wrote, “I love the edit but what is this Chennai Express-esque caption for her omg."

What do you think about the edit?

