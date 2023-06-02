'Deepika Still Loves Ranbir Kapoor': Woman's Viral Tweet Has Fans Roasting Her to 'Get a Life'

Who can forget the beautiful chemistry between Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor? They were the talk of the town back in 2007 when they were dating, but alas, their love story came to an end soon after. Yet, even after all these years, their fans just can’t seem to get over them! Now, to add fuel to the fire, their blockbuster film ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ has completed a glorious 10 years on May 31st, and their reunion has sent fans into a frenzy. Amidst that, a bold observer took to Twitter and claimed that she still senses that Deepika harbours some feelings for Ranbir, despite her being happily married to Ranveer Singh. Well, this tweet ignited a firestorm among fans, with some telling her to “get a life" and move on.

Twitter user @emotionalwr3ckk poured her heart out, tweeting, “I feel a huge part of Dee still loves Ranbir, a part of her can never luv someone the way she loved him, the part that’s hidden ’cause hearing ‘move on’ is easier than actually being able to. She’s prolly happy with another person, but again, you can never completely fall out of love." She accompanied the heartfelt opinion with pictures of the recent reunion of the ‘YJHD’ cast.

The tweet quickly caught the attention of many, leading to a flurry of opinions on the matter. One user shared their perspective, stating, “With RS she’s poised, with RK she looks happy. Of course, RS loves her too much, but somehow, even after all these years, Dee (Deepika) doesn’t seem her actual self around him. Around RK, her childlike happiness shows through her body language." Another user chimed in, saying, “You just articulated a truth that many deny, yet it still resonates."

Amidst the ongoing discussion, there were also voices urging fans to move on from Deepika and Ranbir’s dating history, considering that both stars are happily married to other celebrities. One user expressed their exasperation, saying, “Get a life, omg."

While another user respectfully disagreed, stating, “I beg to differ. I don’t think so…he cheated on her to be with someone else. After that, she went through depression and anxiety, and that’s when Ranveer came to the rescue. How can we romanticize people who have cheated?"

A classic case of hero romanticism that seems to have a firm hold on people’s hearts and minds!