Deer Following Traffic Rules To Cross Road Is A Lesson For All Of Us

Japanese people are strict obeyers of rules and regulations. According to anthropologists, Japanese society in general has this rooted notion of shame that prevents the citizens from crossing the line or being rebellious, fearing that it will attract unnecessary attention or result in them being judged by others. So be it in their homes or in public, Japanese people always follow the order. Seems like this infectious behavioural pattern has also spread among the animals in the city. Recently, a video of a deer waiting patiently to cross a busy road when the cars halt, and that too by using a zebra crossing has resurfaced on the internet, grabbing the eyeballs of social media users.

The video was dropped on X (formerly known as Twitter) by a user named Tangsu Yegen on August 26. “A deer in Nara, Japan, patiently waits for traffic to halt before crossing," read the caption. The rare sighting shows a deer standing on the sidewalk of a busy street, waiting to cross the road. The animal looks at the string of cars moving past one by one. But it does not show any signs of hurry and does not even try to cross the road.

After a brief period, it is seen that one of the drivers stops their car, presumably after noticing the deer. Soon after that, the animal takes the zebra crossing and navigates its way to the other side of the road, following which the vehicles resume their movement. The video has garnered plenty of reactions from X users who were left stunned by the deer’s actions.

“What a country. Even the deer are polite," exclaimed one user in amazement. “Now, that is a polite society. How do we get to that level here?" questioned another. “Discipline can be learned from anything," read a third comment. Some users also claimed that they felt the deer bow its head to the car that stopped for it to cross the road safely. One such individual pointed out, “I guess the fact that the deer bows to the car that has stopped and crossed the street is something they learn from the behaviour of Japanese people."