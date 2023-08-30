Life-size Langur Cut-outs Installed in Delhi Ahead of G20 Summit to Keep Monkeys at Bay

For quite some time now, red-faced rhesus macaques (a species of Old World monkey) have been causing chaos in New Delhi, creating fear among the population in and around the national capital. To prevent a recurrence of the alarming situation witnessed during the 2018 Elections, where troops of monkeys posed a significant threat around city offices, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has initiated a strategy. They are placing life-size cut-outs of grey langurs along the Central Ridge roads, aiming to deter rhesus monkeys from using these pathways and approaching locations relevant to the G20 Summit, which will be held on September 9-10 in Pragati Maidan.

Moreover, the civic body plans to employ 40 trained workers who will emulate the voice of grey langurs. These efforts aim to discourage monkeys from venturing near hotels and venues associated with the G20 Summit, as confirmed by knowledgeable senior officials. “The langur cut-outs have been put up on an experimental basis, and we will have to see how much actual impact they have on the monkey density. We also have trained people who are experts in making sounds similar to langurs. They will be deployed at various sites across New Delhi to keep monkeys in check," explained Satish Upadhyay, NDMC’s vice chairman.

However, some experts harbor skepticism about the efficacy of these measures. They are urging for a more comprehensive investigation to tackle the ongoing monkey issue in Delhi. Faiyaz Khudsar, the scientist overseeing Delhi Development Authority’s biodiversity parks program, emphasised, “Even if such an experiment is being undertaken, movement is a critical factor, and stationary cut-outs may not help. They should put up these cut-outs in large numbers as multiple replications will be needed to ascertain the impact."

Khudsar highlighted the necessity to analyse multiple factors for effective interventions. Agencies must examine the movement patterns of monkey groups, their need to cross roads for specific habitats or water sources, and whether their activity increases significantly on important days due to food expectations.

In parallel, the monkey population has experienced rapid growth in Delhi and its neighbouring states, bolstered by their protected status. However, an official estimate of their exact numbers is not available.

Over the years, India has implemented various strategies to combat this issue. In the past, larger black-faced langurs, which are feared by macaques, were introduced to patrol critical areas. However, this approach was discontinued when it became illegal to keep langurs in captivity.