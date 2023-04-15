Delhi Cop Singing Emraan Hashmi’s Phir Mohabbat Has Our Heart

Remember when Mohammed Irfan said “Jis raah pe, hai ghar tera, aksar wahan se, haan main hoon guzra", we all surely felt that to the core. In a bid to make your weekend even more delightful, we have brought you a rendition of Arijit Singh’s Phir Mohabbat by a Delhi Cop. And we bet the video will surely melt your hearts. Cop Rajat Rathor exhibited his talent in a now-viral video, which was shared by an Instagram page Musical Chamber with the caption, “This should go viral."

The video opens with Rajat, decked in his uniform and standing in a car parking, begins singing. Although he didn’t croon the entire track just a few lines, Rajat’s rendition of Phir Mohabbat from Emraan Hashmi’s Murder 2 will surely lift your mood. Amping up his voice, the empty car parking has given that much-required echo, making his rendition even more soothing to listen to.

As soon as the video went viral on social media, fans bombarded the comment section with compliments for the Delhi cop. Rajat’s rendition also grabbed the attention of popular comedian Aatif Nawaz, who in the comments section wrote, “Amazing voice." Many fans claimed it to be extremely “Soothing," while others said that his voice gave them “goosebumps." One user commented, “Such an amazing voice." Another commented, “Beautiful voice. Seriously." Rajat’s video was loved by the internet to such an extent that it touched a million views.

This wasn’t the first time that the Delhi cop exhibited his talent on the internet. Previously, Rajat shared a video of himself crooning Arijit Singh’s Aabaad Barbaad from Ludo. And yet again, he took the internet by storm. The video shows him sitting in a car and crooning the track while giving himself a background tune through his guitar, and we loved every ounce of it.

The video was viewed more than 78,000 times.

