Delhi Cop's Melodious Rendition of Arijit Singh’s Aabaad Barbaad Is A Must Watch

If anyhow you might be going through any sort of midweek blues, then we have just the right cure to melt it down. But melodiously! This Delhi cop exhibited his singing talent in a now-viral video. Delhi police officer Rajat Rathor has melted thousands of hearts on social media after a video of him crooning Arijit Singh’s Aabaad Barbaad from Ludo surfaced online.

Lifting the internet’s mood and making fans fall head over heels with his voice, the cop shared the video on his Instagram account with the caption," Aabad Barbaad. Behad khubsurat gana." Not just this he even tagged the original composer of the chartbuster song Pritam and dropped a joining hand emoticon. The video opens with Rajat sitting inside a car with a guitar in his hands. It seems that he has taken some time out from his duty, as he can be seen sporting his uniform. He begins his video with some guitar tunes and sings the song with his melodious voice.

Within no time, the Delhi cop received praise and appreciation from the internet. Several internet users claimed it to be the “real talent." A user commented, “This is the real talent… hats of sir… following your passion along with that doing your duty for the nation…. Very much impressed sir…give some tips for becoming like you… By the way, voice is too good…" Another wrote, “God-gifted voice." The video has amassed more than 60,000 views. One more comment read, “Can listen this on loop."

This was not the cop’s first attempt at singing. His Instagram account is flooded with several small clips showing him singing beautifully.

Not just this but he even performed on stage at some official events.

