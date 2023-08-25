Delhi Ice Cream Vendor With Solar Panels on Truck Gets Lauded on Reddit, Pic Goes Viral

An image which is currently doing rounds on social media features a Delhi ice cream truck with solar panels on top. The image has been uploaded on a Reddit sub which goes by the name ‘r/delhi’. The image shows a ‘mahalakshmi’ ice cream truck in a street with solar panels on top and it has stunned people online. The fact that an ice cream vendor could afford a solar panel is what comes as a shocking development to most people.

For those who don’t know, these panels help in keeping the ice creams cool. The task of selling ice-cream in summer is the most difficult. This is also the time when the demand for this dessert is highest. The Glycol freezer which are used regularly by the vendors are heavy and they require a comparatively large amount of power. This is when solar panels come to the rescue for these vendors.

Here, have a look at the viral image:

The image, since being uploaded, has gone viral and sent people into a frenzy. “This is properly a proprietary business and the main owner must be having 10 or more of such vehicles. They generally have the funds to afford such things. Unless you know this guy personally and he is a sole owner," wrote a Reddit user. Another person mentioned, “The Govt. is offering everyone to install the Solar Panel on your home, yes it will cost you heavy but Govt. offering subsidy for it….. Just sharing info, just in case you can afford to buy it," shared another user.

“That’s the benefit of going into business yourself!" mentioned another person.