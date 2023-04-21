Delhi Man Brings 1999 iBook to Apple Saket Store Opening, Says 'How Far We've Come'

On Thursday, Delhi got its own shiny Apple store, following in the footsteps of Mumbai. The grand opening of the Apple Saket store was nothing short of a spectacle, with the one and only Tim Cook himself gracing the occasion. People were queuing up like it was the hottest club in town, all hoping to catch a glimpse of the Apple CEO and the shiny new store. Some die-hard fans even showed up at 6 in the morning, four hours before the opening, just to be first in line. But the real showstopper was when one fan showed up with a 1999 iBook that had everyone around him drooling with envy. That’s some vintage tech that you just can’t miss!

The video captured a thrilling moment where a man proudly displayed one of Apple’s earliest i-branded products, the iBook G3, which was also the company’s first laptop to feature Wi-Fi connectivity. He showed off the antique to the store workers and passersby with great enthusiasm, exclaiming “MacBook that came with WiFi from the year 1999".

Advertisement

In a moment of sheer awe and admiration, he then remarked, “Now, you get to know how far we’ve come…and people say that Apple doesn’t innovate." A true-blue Apple fan through and through!

According to Wikipedia, the iBook was a series of laptop computers created by Apple Computer, which were available for purchase from 1999 to 2006. The iBook G3 was first introduced to the world by Steve Jobs during their keynote presentation at the Macworld Conference & Expo in New York City on July 21, 1999.

As part of Apple’s transition to Intel processors, the iBook line was eventually replaced by the MacBook in May 2006.

Advertisement

In a similar vein, the opening of the Mumbai store also had an unforgettable moment when a dedicated customer was spotted carrying the 1984 Macintosh. The photos show the man beaming with joy, surrounded by his friends who are flashing victory signs for the camera.

When asked about his experience by CNBC-TV18, the customer remarked, “It’s been a long journey. I’m thrilled that Apple has finally opened a store in India."

Advertisement

This just goes to show that the love for Apple products runs deep, and these loyal fans are a testament to that fact.

Read all the Latest News here