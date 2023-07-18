Delhi Man Visiting Agra Beaten With Sticks By Locals, Shocking Video Captured on CCTV

In a shocking incident, a tourist from Delhi who visited Agra to see the very stunning Taj Mahal was beaten by devotees after his car touched one of them. The video of the same has now gone viral on social media and has triggered a probe by the police. In the video, you can see a crowd beating the man with sticks as he asked them to stop. After the video went viral, several people tagged Uttar Pradesh Police. It was only after this that Tajganj police station was directed to take necessary action and five people were arrested.

The entire incident was recorded through a CCTV camera. As per the Twitter users, the incident took place at Basai Chowki in Tajganj area of ​​Agra. According to reports he was first chased by the group. In order to save himself, he entered a sweet shop but the group followed him there. In the video, he can be seen getting brutally thrashed. Nobody shows any mercy and the group only gets bigger as the video proceeds.

Have a look at the viral video: