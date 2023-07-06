Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Viral Video of Kanwariyas Dancing Inside Delhi Metro Angers Netizens, DMRC Reacts

Viral Video of Kanwariyas Dancing Inside Delhi Metro Angers Netizens, DMRC Reacts

A video which has gone viral features Kanwariyas dancing inside Delhi metro.

Advertisement

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 08:36 IST

New Delhi, India

Viral Video of Kanwariyas Dancing Inside Delhi Metro Angers Netizens. (Image: News18)
Viral Video of Kanwariyas Dancing Inside Delhi Metro Angers Netizens. (Image: News18)

The annual Kanwar Yatra has started in full swing and it has attracted millions of devotees from all across the country. Many images of people walking barefoot and carrying holy water have emerged on social media. In another incident which has gone viral, a group of Kanwariyas were spotted dancing in a Delhi metro coach while playing loud music on a song dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Also Read: Whale Of Fortune? Treasure Worth Rs 44 Crore Discovered In Dead Mammal’s Belly

The video has now gone viral on social media with people circulating it again and again. The viral video shows a few boys creating disturbance while taking selfies as other passengers sit on their seats. The boys are standing barefoot as they dance to the loud music. Some of them are even swaying their hair in the air and taking selfies.

Advertisement

“Now it’s Kanwariya’s dance in the Delhi Metro," wrote Twitter user ‘Pankaj Upadhyay’ while uploading the video. It has not only angered netizens online but Delhi Metro also issued a statement on the same.

The statement by DMRC read, “We request our commuters to maintain discipline and decorum while travelling by the Metro." It further mentioned “All passengers must ensure that their behaviour doesn’t cause any inconvenience to fellow commuters. DMRC’s flying squads regularly travel across the network to detect such activity."

Since being uploaded, the video has gone viral with hundreds of views.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • Also Read: Remodeled is An AI That Can Redecorate Your Home From A to Z

    Meanwhile, another clip that has gained massive traction featuring a son who decided to carry his elderly mother on his shoulder. According to the footage shared by news agency ANI, the incident was captured in Haridwar. The video showcases the devotee’s mother seated in a palanquin which is balanced on the other side with three pots of Ganga water. “A youth carries his mother on one shoulder and water of the river Ganga on the other shoulder in Haridwar," confirmed ANI while sharing the video on Twitter.

    Follow us on

    first published: July 06, 2023, 08:36 IST
    last updated: July 06, 2023, 08:36 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App