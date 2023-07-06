Viral Video of Kanwariyas Dancing Inside Delhi Metro Angers Netizens, DMRC Reacts

The annual Kanwar Yatra has started in full swing and it has attracted millions of devotees from all across the country. Many images of people walking barefoot and carrying holy water have emerged on social media. In another incident which has gone viral, a group of Kanwariyas were spotted dancing in a Delhi metro coach while playing loud music on a song dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Also Read: Whale Of Fortune? Treasure Worth Rs 44 Crore Discovered In Dead Mammal’s Belly

The video has now gone viral on social media with people circulating it again and again. The viral video shows a few boys creating disturbance while taking selfies as other passengers sit on their seats. The boys are standing barefoot as they dance to the loud music. Some of them are even swaying their hair in the air and taking selfies.

Advertisement

“Now it’s Kanwariya’s dance in the Delhi Metro," wrote Twitter user ‘Pankaj Upadhyay’ while uploading the video. It has not only angered netizens online but Delhi Metro also issued a statement on the same.

The statement by DMRC read, “We request our commuters to maintain discipline and decorum while travelling by the Metro." It further mentioned “All passengers must ensure that their behaviour doesn’t cause any inconvenience to fellow commuters. DMRC’s flying squads regularly travel across the network to detect such activity."

Since being uploaded, the video has gone viral with hundreds of views.