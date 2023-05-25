Delhi Metro Launches 'Goa Beach' Route? This Hilarious Clip Suggests So

Get Ready for a Whirlwind Journey to ‘Goa Beach’ with Delhi Metro. Hold on to your sun hats and load up on that sunscreen, because this is something that has never been seen before. In a recent Instagram video that’s causing waves of laughter, someone caught a glimpse of the unexpected inside a Delhi Metro train. An unknown person mischievously plastered a sticker right on the yellow line, proudly declaring it as the gateway to none other than the legendary ‘Goa Beach’. It seems like the adventurous souls in the capital city just can’t resist the call of the sea, even while commuting through the bustling metro stations. The video’s caption perfectly captures the carefree attitude with a hint of humour, proclaiming, “Ye Delhi wale nahi sudhrenge" (These Delhi folks won’t ever change). And honestly, who can blame them? Life is all about finding a little slice of paradise wherever you go, even if it’s just in your imagination.

But here’s the best part – the text on the video cheekily suggests that Delhi Metro has finally unlocked a hidden superpower: the ability to transport you straight to the sun-kissed shores of ‘Goa Beach’. Can you imagine the sheer joy and amusement of fellow passengers who stumble upon this unexpected revelation during their daily commutes? It’s like stumbling upon buried treasure, except the treasure is a beachy oasis amidst the urban chaos in your imagination.

Check it out here:

What is fun about Delhi Metro is the never-ending streak of entertainment. Recently, an Instagram video, shared by a self-taught dancer, showcases a daring act that took place inside the Delhi Metro. In her caption, she acknowledged that it was against the rules, but expressed her excitement for attempting it for the first time. The video captures the dancer, wearing a face mask, dressed in a red ruffled crop top and a grey mini skirt. Completing her ensemble with black-netted stockings and pink boots, she placed her phone camera on the floor of the train coach and spontaneously began dancing to the song “Shape" by Punjabi singer Kaka.

In the almost empty metro coach, as the woman grooved to the rhythmic beats of the song, another girl stood up from her seat and joined her in the impromptu performance. Some onlookers observed the scene with curiosity, while others couldn’t help but smile at the display of spontaneity and self-expression.

Social media users were not surprised by this impromptu dance. Such sights have become quite common for commuters in Delhi Metro.