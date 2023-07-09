Delhi-NCR Residents Share Videos of Waterlogged Roads as Heavy Rains Lash Capital

Giving a close competition to Mumbai, Delhi logged its highest July day rain in over 40 years as extreme monsoon showers drenched the city. This was accompanied by waterlogging and intense traffic for the residents and commuters. As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Saturday was the season’s first heavy spell of rain. Also, a ‘yellow alert’ was placed for Sunday. With 153 mm of rain in 24 hours, the city has recorded the highest rainfall on a July day since 1982 and third highest since 1958.

Also Read: Make Up Using Pepsi And Tampons? Ex-convict Reveals How She Made Products in Prison, Starts Business

Advertisement

Amidst the heavy downpour, many took to Twitter and shared dreadful images and videos of waterlogged roads. The visuals on social media show knee-deep water and waterlogging at several places of Delhi. These extreme showers even led to the death of one person in Karol Bagh and 15 house-collapse incidents.

The rainfall submerged parks, underpasses and even markets. Here, have a look at a few videos shared on Twitter: