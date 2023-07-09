Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Delhi-NCR Residents Share Videos of Waterlogged Roads as Heavy Rains Lash Capital

Delhi-NCR Residents Share Videos of Waterlogged Roads as Heavy Rains Lash Capital

Social media users share videos and images of water logged roads as heavy downpours hit Delhi-NCR region.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: July 09, 2023, 14:41 IST

New Delhi, India

Delhi-NCR Residents Share Videos of Waterlogged Roads as Heavy Rains Lash Capital. (Image: Twitter/@amitanand10/@rose_k01)
Giving a close competition to Mumbai, Delhi logged its highest July day rain in over 40 years as extreme monsoon showers drenched the city. This was accompanied by waterlogging and intense traffic for the residents and commuters. As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Saturday was the season’s first heavy spell of rain. Also, a ‘yellow alert’ was placed for Sunday. With 153 mm of rain in 24 hours, the city has recorded the highest rainfall on a July day since 1982 and third highest since 1958.

Amidst the heavy downpour, many took to Twitter and shared dreadful images and videos of waterlogged roads. The visuals on social media show knee-deep water and waterlogging at several places of Delhi. These extreme showers even led to the death of one person in Karol Bagh and 15 house-collapse incidents.

The rainfall submerged parks, underpasses and even markets. Here, have a look at a few videos shared on Twitter:

    Meteorologists attributed the heavy downpour in Delhi to an “interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds". Not just Delhi but its nearby areas like Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad also remain deeply affected.

    first published: July 09, 2023, 14:41 IST
    last updated: July 09, 2023, 14:41 IST
