Delhi Police’s IPL Final-Themed Message On Vehicle Insurance Wins Internet

Fans were left heartbroken after rain played a spoilsport during the IPL 2033 final between MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. Thankfully, the match had a reserve and will now be played tonight at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While the delay disrupted Sunday plans for many cricket enthusiasts, Delhi Police found an important takeaway from the event. The police department explained that the match postponement was a reminder is why one should always have vehicle insurance.

“IPL 2023 Final has taught us that things may not happen as we plan. That’s why always have vehicle insurance," Delhi Police tweeted.

With over twenty-one thousand views, the tweet has impressed many on the internet. A user wrote, “Excellent timing. For all road accidents, wear helmets and seat belts because they also happen unexpectedly. Great job guys."

Another commented, “That is true."

One more joked, “Kripya Jale pe namak na chidke (Please don’t rub salt on the burn)."

Meanwhile, a user shared, “Well said, and wear a helmet for safety purpose."

With the IPL 2023 being scheduled for tonight, audiences will be able to attend the game with the same ticket.

“The final of the IPL 2023 has been moved to the reserve day on 29th May – 7.30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Physical tickets for today will be valid tomorrow. We request you to keep the tickets safe and intact," tweeted the official account of IPL.

Notably, fans who do not wish to attend Monday’s match for any reason can cancel their tickets online and avail of a full refund.

Rain could play a spoilsport on Monday as well with a probability of showers during the match timings. However, things are likely to get after 8:30 PM, with predictions of a clear sky. In the event of rain, a full match could be expected if the rain stops by 9:40 PM whereas the cut-off time for a five-over-a-side game was 12:06 AM.

In case the match is washed out tonight as well, Gujarat Titans will be declared the winner based on their position in the points tally after the league stage.