Delhi Rickshaw Puller Smiling While Pedalling in Chest-deep Water Shows Sad State of Our Capital

Delhi is battling a swollen Yamuna and the situation only seems to be getting worse as the city witnessed mild showers. This time, the Yamuna levels in Delhi have breached its all time record, contributing to the seriousness of the situation. Most of the city is drowning, with people struggling to make a way for day to day errands. Amid all the chaos, many images and videos have surfaced on social media which show people trying to battle the situation.

A heart-wrenching video which has surfaced on social media shows a rickshaw-puller pedalling through chest deep water with a smile on his face. The video has gone viral with multiple people uploading it on their social media handles. “The guy is still smiling. This is why this race has survived," wrote a Twitter user as he shared the video.

The man in the video is surrounded by water all across. He can be seen pedalling and making his way through the dirty water, accompanied by garbage. However, what has shocked people is that the man seems so calm and is smiling throughout. Here is the viral video:

“This is the level of calmness we need in real life," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Life is just about accepting the things." Many people can be seen praising his resilience. On the other hand, people were also sad and disgusted as to how he had to still carry on with his duties in such extreme conditions.