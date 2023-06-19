Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Delhi Sky Looks 'Nothing Less Than A Dream' On A Rainy Day, Declares Internet

From rain-soaked streets to glistening foliage and the beautiful sky, social media was flooded with mesmerizing views that captured the beauty of the rainfall.

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 19:37 IST

India Gate shines under the gentle touch of rain. ( picture: twitter.com/jyoti0723)
The rains have graced the capital city of India, Delhi, and its surrounding regions in the National Capital Region (NCR). The entire region was blessed with much-needed respite from the scorching summer heat. While Delhiites are no strangers to harsh heatwaves, rain is always a much-welcomed sight. And when the entire region woke up to rain spells in the early hours of Monday, what better way there could be to express their joy for cooler temperatures than to take to the digital storm of Twitter and share their experiences? Social media users flooded Twitter with pictures and videos that depicted the beauty of the showers in all its splendour. They captured everything from the rain-soaked streets, glistening foliage, and the beautiful sky.

Many people remarked that the rain showers were all due to cyclone Biparjoy. The cyclone had weakened and was in the form of a deep depression as it entered Rajasthan on June 16. A Twitter user shared a close-up shot of the pitter-patter of the rain on a balcony railing, along with the tweet, “Delhi mein Biprajoy chakravaat ka kahar jaari, ushaakaal se ho rahi moosalaadhaar baarish (Cyclone Biparjoy continues to wreak havoc in Delhi, torrential rains since dawn)."

Another user shared a snap of the beautiful trees washed clean by the rain spells. The tweet along with it read, “A light rain spell giving respite from the heat this Monday Morning."

Meanwhile, a Twitter user shared snaps of rain-kissed iconic monuments in Delhi like India Gate. The streets too were washed by the showers. The tweet read, “Delhi, this morning was better than all the pictures that my friends are flaunting with the Schengen visa stampings."

Check out some other beautiful views of rain showers in Delhi-NCR:

    • As the monsoon season gradually gains momentum, parts of India are finally experiencing a respite from the scorching heat and parched landscapes. Chennai and other regions of Tamil Nadu have been receiving abundant rainfall, leading to the declaration of school holidays in several districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported widespread heavy rainfall across Chennai, with Meenambakkam recording a substantial 137.6 mm of rainfall from Sunday morning to today.

