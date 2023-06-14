Delhi Street Food Vendor Sells Maggi For Rs 400, Here is What’s Special About This Dish

Instant noodles Maggi happens to be everyone’s favourite when it comes to making a quick snack. The best thing about Maggi is that it is easy to make and is also very affordable. However, with time, we have seen many modifications in its recipe. But who thought a street vendor could sell a maggi recipe for Rs 400? Yes, you read that right. Rs 400 for a plate of maggi. What’s so special about it? Let’s find out.

A video which is currently going viral features a street food vendor named Bunty Meat Wala from Paschim Vihar in New Delhi. The vendor has named his special maggi dish as “Bakre ke nakhre". It is basically a mutton-flavoured Maggi, which contains some of his ‘secret’ masalas and also some basic masalas. The vendor explained how he wanted to combine the flavours of mutton curry in the Maggi in order to make it super delicious. In the video, he can be seen

adding mutton curry and then topping up with maggi.

Here, have a look for yourself:

The video, since being uploaded, has gone viral and gathered over 250K views. While many people said that the dish looks yum, others argued that its way too expensive for a maggi.