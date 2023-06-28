Delhi Uber Driver Offers Snacks, WiFi to Customers for Free; Selfless Service Fascinates Twitter

In the wake of a recent news story about a lavish auto in Bengaluru, the internet is now captivated by a Delhi-based Uber driver who has become the talk of the town. A Twitter user by the name of Shyamlal Yadav shared an intriguing encounter with Abdul Qadeer, a taxi driver who has gone above and beyond by equipping his car with various amenities for the comfort and convenience of his passengers.

He offers a range of amenities to commuters, such as first-aid supplies, snacks, and water, all provided free of cost. In addition, Qadeer’s car features a donation box, providing passengers with an opportunity to contribute to the welfare of children in need.

What makes Qadeer’s service even more impressive is the availability of WiFi access, along with other useful items such as perfume, an umbrella, toothpicks, and tissues. These items are neatly labelled and conveniently stored behind the seats, ensuring easy accessibility for riders.

Yadav also revealed that the 48-year-old driver rarely cancels rides, demonstrating his commitment and reliability over the span of seven years. Yadav’s tweet read, “Using Uber today @ an interesting driver Abdul Qadeer, 48. He has first aid kit, many other essentials for riders for free as well as donation box for poor children, says hardly canceled any ride in 7 years. Impressed with him."

In the accompanying photo, several trays and compartments can be seen ingeniously attached behind the seating area, cleverly organising the abundance of utilities available for passengers. The items range from bottles of water, cold drinks, mango juice, biscuits, namkeen (savory snacks), and digestive candy, to chewing gum, among others.

Moreover, Qadeer’s cab features two instructions for travellers. One prominently displayed message reads, “We respect people of every religion. We can identify any religion on the basis of clothes. Humble appeal: We should be polite to each other. We need to be inspired by what works well for society." The second instruction, handwritten on a board, shares the WiFi password and informs passengers that all the items in the cab are free to use.

No doubt, this heartwarming instance captivated internet users, eliciting a range of positive reactions. One user expressed their admiration, stating, “This happens when you love your profession." Another user commented, “People like him make the world a better place to live."