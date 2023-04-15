Delicious Pizza Makes Man Deliver An Impromptu Opera Performance Inside Restaurant

Pizza is not just food, it’s an emotion, and for this opera singer, the case is literally true. A Reddit video that’s circulating online shows the man seated inside a restaurant buzzing with people. While the bystanders go about their usual day, unbeknownst to what is about to happen, the man gets served his pizza order. If the video is anything to go by, it appears just the sight of the delicious food offered to him was enough to send him into a pure state of bliss, so much so that, he begins to deliver an impromptu opera performance.

The onlookers are quite stunned by the onset of the musical rendition, some of them smiled and even turn to face the man. Even the waiters of the outlet were taken aback by surprise. The man slices his pizza, hogging up a bite or two, in between his impromptu set. He ends the performance hitting a high note, prompting the onlookers to clap for him. Take a look at the video here:

The clip has left the internet divided, while a section of users was quite impressed with the man’s singing prowess, many stated they’d be annoyed if someone disturbs them with an opera song while eating. A user wrote, “It definitely went on longer than it should have but this is cute and people were entertained. At least he actually had a talent and it was relevant to Italian food so it was entertaining to me." Another commented, “I’d be both impressed and annoyed." One more stated, “My hands are sweating because of how semi-awkward this would be. My eyes are watery because it was legit beautiful."

A furious Reddit user expressed, “If I had to listen to that while waiting on my pizza, I would have thrown myself in the stone oven." Another, who shared a similar feeling, joined to add, “This was awesome. I wouldn’t mind my dinner being disrupted for this." One more noted, “I don’t care how talented you are if you do something like this you are just inconsiderate and you look like an idiot."

The internet might have mixed feelings for the opera singer but the onlookers in the clip appear to be delighted with his antics.

