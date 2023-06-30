Delivery Agent Distributes Chocolates On His Birthday; Zomato In Return Throws A Party

Birthdays are all about receiving gifts, but this Zomato delivery executive did something special on his birthday that promises to melt your heart. Karan Apte, who recently turned 30, decided to make his special day unforgettable by engaging in two truly remarkable acts. First, he bought a new shirt for himself and secondly, he distributed chocolates to every customer he delivered food to, making their day a little sweeter.

Sharing his heartfelt story on Facebook, his post quickly went viral, garnering immense appreciation and admiration from people. In the post, Karan included two pictures: one featuring him wearing his new shirt in a trial room, and the other showcasing a delightful 5-star chocolate placed on a delivery parcel.

The post was accompanied by the caption, “Today’s my birthday, I bought a new shirt and distributed chocolates with every order I delivered in Zomato." Facebook page Indians on Internet 2.0 shared his post with the caption, “Zomato send him bday gift."

Advertisement

The kind gesture of the Zomato delivery executive on his birthday has not gone unnoticed by users on social media. Many users tagged Zomato in the comments section, expressing their desire for the company to acknowledge and celebrate Karan’s birthday with a special gift. A user wrote, “Zomato, it’s your turn now." “May god bless you with everything brother. Happy birthday to you," wrote another. A third individual mentioned, “Zomato he deserves some gratitude."

Within a few days, Karan received a delightful surprise from Zomato—a special cake. Expressing his gratitude, Karan shared a post captioning his heartfelt words of appreciation: “Zomato, thank you for this delicious cake. Your gesture means the world to me. Thank you from the depths of my heart."

Advertisement

Zomato went beyond to celebrate the birthday of the delivery executive. They organized a special outing at a restaurant, treating him to a delightful birthday lunch. The company’s gesture of celebrating his special day exemplifies their recognition and appreciation for his remarkable act of kindness.