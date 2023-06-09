Delivery Agent Threatens To Sue Customer Who 'Lied' About Not Receiving Food

These days, we cannot imagine our lives without food delivery apps. With just the click of a button, your favourite food arrives right at your doorstep. But in rare cases, your ordered food might fail to reach you. In such a situation, you need to either contact the delivery agent or re-order. Recently, a customer who marked his order as missing was confronted by a delivery agent, who threatened to sue him. Their chats have gone viral on social media.

A picture of the interaction between the customer and a DoorDasher food delivery guy was shared on Reddit. The delivery agent is seen asking the buyer why he reported his order to be missing when the food was dropped at his house. In reply, the customer said that his food was not outside his home as he had requested. The irked delivery agent then explained, “It’s downstairs because I didn’t want to climb the stairs to get to your apartment."

Later on, he added that the customer would have noticed his ordered food was just a few stairs below him if he had searched for it instead of lodging a complaint about it on the application. “I’m getting fired because of you," wrote the delivery agent. When the customer tried to reason that his intention was not to get the DoorDasher to get fired, the delivery agent demanded that the customer should pay his due money back. If he failed, the delivery agent threatened to sue the customer.