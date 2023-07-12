Delivery Guy Steals Customer's Food And Then Calls Him 'Lazy'

Ordering food online has become a modern way of living, everything that people wish even groceries can be made available at a click of a button. But there are several things that can go wrong with online deliveries, ranging from delays to misplaced orders. Notably, bizarre instances of delivery men stealing customers’ food have been observed lately but nothing like this one. The delivery guy in question did not just steal the order but also ended up bragging and boasting about it on chats, thereby providing evidence to the customer. The incident occurred when a man used the services of DoorDash.

He claims to have caught the delivery guy’s intention of not dropping the food on camera, suggesting the footage shows him entering his complex and passing right by without making a halt. “Enjoy being fired for your contract violation," the man texted the delivery person on the company’s chat forum. The latter dropped a laughing emoticon teasing the customer to “enjoy the food" with his kids. When informed about CCTV footage evidence about his violation, the delivery guy nonchalantly added “I’m not stupid like you." He also taunted the customer for being “lazy" and an “inadequate father" who couldn’t pick up the food to make sure his kids ate.

The delivery guy also condemned the man for “relying on other grown men" to feed their family. The customer warns him about karma hitting him back and the situation getting really bad for him. But the latter texts back indirectly confessing his violation, “Nice. I must say KOL Wings are amazing lol." The screenshot of the chat was shared on Reddit, where it has gained massive traction.

Take a look:

Upon reading the chats, multiple Redditors have described the delivery guy as “genuinely stupid" and an “idiotic creature." A user commented, “‘I’m not stupid like you’ proceeds to text actual evidence of him effectively admitting to the crime and berating a customer like DoorDash can’t pull chat logs." Another wrote, “Interesting how idiots will shoot themselves in the foot when you have the proof necessary to bury them from their own ignorance."