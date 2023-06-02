Delivery Man Accidentally Breaks Customer's Flower Pot; Replaces It Along With Handwritten Note

Kindness makes this world a better place to live and this emotionally rewarding story of a delivery man just proves it right. It so happened that the man named Jordan accidentally ended up knocking over a customer’s potted plant placed on their porch. But what he did next has won numerous hearts on the internet. At that moment, Jordan humbly apologised for his mistake and even offered to pay for a replacement. However, the homeowner kindly refused explaining it could have happened to anyone.

“Husband ordered food delivery tonight and the dude who brought it accidentally knocked over a pot on our porch and he called to apologize and offered to pay for it and I heard the husband say ‘that could happen to anyone and you are a sweetheart who doesn’t need to worry about this,’" the customer wrote while sharing the story on Twitter a few days ago. In a subsequent tweet, he also posted a photograph of the new pot the delivery guy later dropped off on their front porch along with a sweet note.

In the hand-written letter, the Uber Eats employee thanked the homeowner for treating him kindly and overlooking his mistake. He urged them to use the new pot as a replacement for the spoiled one in a small payback gesture. “The food delivery guy just dropped this off. I caught him as I was pulling up to the house and he was so sweet. I told him I tweeted about the interaction and that it went viral and he got a kick out of that," the customer added

The story has melted several hearts on Twitter, leaving many to laud both the delivery guy and the customer. A user commented, “I think he just created sentimental value for this one; so it might not be ‘as nice’ but I’ll wager it’s also better."

Another added, “That is the cutest, most thoughtful thing ever. The fact they even thought to mention whether the pot had sentimentality value omg, what a sweetheart."

Meanwhile, a Twitterati said, “What a wonderful albeit simple act of kindness!"

The story has already been viewed by more than 2.4 million users on Twitter.