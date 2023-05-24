Deloitte Employee's Shocking LinkedIn Post ‘Hailing Hitler’ Sparks Outrage

A man working for Deloitte has found himself in the eye of a storm after a highly contentious LinkedIn post surfaced. Aspiring LinkedIn influencer Neerabh Mehrotra, who lists Associate Director, Risk Advisory as his job title at Deloitte in his LinkedIn bio, published a post that praises Adolf Hitler, drawing criticism and generating outrage from all corners of the internet. The Friday Inspiration piece by Mehrotra revolved around a book by Laurence Rees on Hitler called The Dark Charisma of Adolf Hitler. In his now-deleted post, he praised Hitler’s purported “charismatic qualities," calling him a “visionary leader, magnetic speaker and an intellectual with a massive action-taking ability." Disturbingly, he ended the piece by writing “Heil Hitler!" in the Nazi salute, which angered the people even more.

The contentious message quickly drew criticism on Twitter, where many posted screenshots and disagreed with it. A person said that it was “absurd" to praise someone, who had killed so many innocent people, while another questioned how Mehrotra’s political opinions could be kept apart from his work at Deloitte. The general consensus among critics was that such perilous ideas should not be taken lightly, particularly in light of the possible impact on others.

Advertisement

Mehrotra apologised after receiving increasing backlash in an effort to mitigate the effects. Mehrotra said that he hadn’t meant to offend anyone, although he did concede that he ought to have chosen his words more carefully. He apologised, vowed not to write about such controversial individuals in the future, and made an apology request to the LinkedIn community. However, based on the results of a Google search for his name and profile, it appears that Mehrotra has now deactivated his LinkedIn account.

Advertisement

Deloitte deferred making a remark about the situation right away as the controversy escalated but later issued a statement: “The views on social media expressed by the individual, who joined our organization last month, are not aligned with our shared values and violate our internal policies. This individual no longer works for Deloitte India," company’s official spokesperson said.

The incident serves as an example for people to practice caution and sensitivity in their public utterances, especially in professional settings, as it highlights the significance of personal accountability and the potential repercussions of expressing extreme opinions.