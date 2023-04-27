Desi Alternative To ‘Hyperloop’ Leaves Internet In Splits

While India’s first hyperloop project still may be a few years away, Mumbaikar seem to have found an alternative. And it’s already up and running with a twist. A video posted on Twitter shows bike riders passing through thick pipes kept at the side of the road, prompting reference to the hyperloop, a futuristic mode of transportation that uses pods to travel at high speeds through low-pressure tubes.

“Breaking News India’s first Hyperloop inaugurated in Shilpata, Thane, a Mumbai suburb, this evening," read the tweet alongside the clip of people passing through the pipeline either on foot or on their two-wheelers.

Watch the video:

The tweet quickly caught the attention of netizens, who shared it widely and expressed their amusement at the irony. While the hyperloop project may be a distant dream, the tweet has provided a much-needed dose of humour to the situation. Many remarked that CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk should check out the clip and tagged him in the reply section of the tweet. “Elon Musk must be shocked!" wrote a Twitter user.

Another user tweeted, “See bullet train and Hyperloop have converged. HTH."

“Best part of this video is the pedestrians coolly walking through the hyperloop amid the honking motorcycles," another tweet read.

“It’s not inauguration, it’s the discovery of technology which was always there since many many centuries," read a reply.

This is not the first amusing clip that has come from the streets of Mumbai. As Mumbai experienced heavy rain showers last July, waterlogging was observed in many parts of the city. Although many Mumbaikars usually complain about this situation, a man decided to take full use of the adversity.

The video was shared by a Facebook user and shows the man lying on a water-clogged road, completely submerged. He appears to be lying on a hammock with his hands behind his head, indifferent to the cars and buses splashing water on him. In the caption of the video, the user, making a sarcastic comment, expressed gratitude to BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) for providing a Maldives-like experience to the man in Malad.

The video has been attracting a lot of attention on social media.

