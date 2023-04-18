'Desi Breed' Cow Turns Guest of Honour, Inaugurates Lucknow's First Organic Restaurant

In Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, a ‘Desi breed’ cow was roped in to inaugurate the city’s first organic restaurant. You read that right- the guest of honour at this restaurant owned by former Deputy SP Shailendra Singh, was a cow, as per an India Today report. The organic restaurant, located at Sushant Golf City at Millennium next to Lulu Mall, offers a range of healthy food which are sold at reasonable prices, according to Singh.

Singh has a cow shed and the dung and urine collected there is used instead of pesticides and fertilisers for the vegetables grown for Singh’s restaurant. These vegetables thus have no chemicals in them, Singh said, adding that it could contribute positively towards people’s health. He also mentioned adulterated oil that’s used in restaurants, causing for people to fall sick.

Starters to main course, everything served at Singh’s restaurant is organic. An organic farming organisation in Kerala helps the restaurant get its organic spices which are used in the dishes. Moreover, there is also an Ayurvedic centre that has been built for the purpose of storage of these spices that come from Kerala.

Shailendra Singh had resigned from the police forces in 2004 after falling out with the then ruling Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier this year, Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) had appealed to the ‘cow lovers’ to celebrate February 14, Valentine’s Day, as ‘Cow Hug Day’, prompting a slew of jokes and memes. The board had issued a notice in this regard under the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying which read, “All cow lovers may celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and making life happy and full of positive energy."

“In view of the immense benefit of the cow, hugging with cow will bring emotional richness hence will increase our individual & collective happiness. Therefore, all the cow lovers may also celebrate the February 14 as Cow Hug day keeping in mind the importance of mother cow and make life happy and full of positive energy," said the AWBI board in an advisory issued on the direction of the ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Hindustan Times reported.

