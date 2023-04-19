Trends :Arjun TendulkarOptical IllusionMadhuri DixitFaf Du PlessisCristiano Ronaldo
Bombay Shaving Company CEO Says Blinkit is 'Dead' As Customers Don't Pay Extra, Draws Flak

Bombay Shaving Company CEO Shantanu Deshpande has landed himself in controversy over a LinkedIn post on Blinkit's losses.

April 19, 2023

Shantanu Deshpande's LinkedIn post on Blinkit losses draws controversy. (Photo: Via Twitter/@SAsiaSolidarity)
Bombay Shaving Company CEO Shantanu Deshpande, who courted controversy after claiming freshers should work 18 hours a day, has landed himself in a soup again. Deshpande wrote a LinkedIn post on how consumer behaviour is at fault for Blinkit “going dead" in Delhi-NCR. “In this heat, delivery riders are taking groceries and bringing them to our doorstep in 10 minutes! Can’t consumers pay this extra 10 rs?" He wrote in part of his controversial post.

Blinkit delivery partners are currently protesting after the Zomato-owned company introduced pay cuts. In the revised pay structure, delivery partners would be paid Rs 10 to 15 per delivery as opposed to the Rs 25 they used to get paid earlier, as per a DNA India report. Blinkit is being severely criticised over the move, with people pouring support for the workers’ strike.

Another LinkedIn user, Jayant Shilanjan Mundhra, who disagreed with Deshpande, wrote another post presenting some counter-arguments. “Hey- wanna have a debate on this? Insta live or some other place of choice? You clearly are seeking attention. Let me give you more than your share," Deshpande commented under Mundhra’s post. Twitter users did not take kindly to the entire incident.

Deshpande had recently also invited criticism after sharing a photo of a prized employee sleeping in an autorickshaw. People continue to call him out on his glorification of the “hustle culture" that has been increasingly coming under fire on social media.

April 19, 2023
last updated: April 19, 2023, 13:05 IST
