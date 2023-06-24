Trends :SRKGolgappa On WheelSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Desi Dad Travels To Canada To Surprise Daughter Before Graduation; This Is How She Reacts

Witness the incredible gesture a father made to surprise her daughter before graduation.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 24, 2023, 17:20 IST

Delhi, India

No love is greater than that of a father and his daughter.(Credits: Instagram)
No love is greater than that of a father and his daughter.(Credits: Instagram)

The bond between a father and daughter is truly special and incomparable. In a heartwarming video shared by Shrutva Desai, one can witness the incredible gesture her father made to surprise her before her graduation. Despite the distance between them, her father travelled all the way from India to Canada to be with her. The emotional moment unfolds as he quietly enters the store where Shrutva works, catching her completely off guard. Overwhelmed with joy, she breaks into tears and hides her face.

“It was the most incredible moment that I’ll always cherish. I was completely shocked and overwhelmed with emotion when my papa walked through the door. I couldn’t believe he had travelled all that way just to see me. I feel so lucky to have such an incredible dad. I love you so much papa," she wrote.

The overlay text reads, “POV: Your papa gives you a surprise visit all from India to Canada. Meeting my papa after one year and six months."

The heartfelt video of the father-daughter reunion has resonated with over 1 million social media users. The comments section reflects the emotional impact of the video, with many remembering their own parents and the love they share.

A user wrote, “God bless! After so many years and so many stories about this song. Still makes eyes moist. Wish no father has to ever part from his daughter."

Another highlighted the value of such videos, “This is why I pay for internet. So pure this video is."

A user admiring the video wrote, “This is the most beautiful thing I came across internet today".

In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Shrutva shared her emotional experience, saying, “All my classmates were excited to be reunited with their families, but I knew mine wouldn’t be able to come. The visas were taking time & the airfare had shot up to 2.5 lakhs. So, I told them not to come, but deep in my heart I was heartbroken."

    • She then recalled how two weeks ago, while she was working, she spotted a customer who resembled her father. For a moment she was stunned but then she realised it was indeed her father. Seeing him, she broke down and described it as the best moment of her life.

    About the Author

    first published: June 24, 2023, 17:20 IST
    last updated: June 24, 2023, 17:20 IST
