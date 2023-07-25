Desi Dad's Reaction To Shoes Worth Rs 4 Lakh Breaks Internet

Indian parents often have a unique way of reacting to expensive things and Yadupriyam Mehta, a content creator, experienced this firsthand when he showed his father a pair of premium shoes. In a viral video, Yadupriyam presents a box of Nike Chunky Dunky shoes to his father, who is left impressed by its stylish look. Curiosity leads the father to inquire about the price and Yadupriyam casually reveals that it costs a whopping Rs 4 Lakh. The atmosphere immediately intensifies and his father expresses shock and tells him, “Pagal ho kya? (Are you mad?)"

Sharing the video on Instagram, the vlogger wrote, “Papa ka Reaction on 4 Lakh ke Shoes !! Bach gaya aaj toh. (Father’s Reaction to 4 Lakh rupees Shoes. I got saved today)."

Since Yadupriyam Mehta shared the video on July 8, it has gone viral, amassing over 4 million views on Instagram. The hilarious clip has sparked a wave of laughter on social media and garnered numerous funny reactions from users.

A user wrote, “500 ke milte bhai sarojni me. (You can find them for 500 rupees at Sarojini Market, my friend)."

While another wrote, “Chunky Dunkys it’s my dream."

A user suggested, “Mera bhai 3000 ke andar dila deta same to same. (My brother could get the same for within 3000 rupees)."

Another wrote, “Bro itne mai mere pass Himalayan aa jati. (With that amount, I could have bought a Himalayan)."

A user shared, “Money buys happiness."

Another wondered, “Maine toh socha tha wahin juta padne wala hai. (I thought he’ll get beaten by that shoes)."

While one more jokingly asked, “Why he is still alive."

Earlier, the internet was in splits when a video featuring a woman scolding her daughter for purchasing a Gucci belt worth Rs 35,000 went viral. In the video, the mother expresses astonishment at the exorbitant price of the belt, which closely resembles a school uniform. She humorously questions her daughter and suggests it looks quite similar to Delhi Public School’s belt, available for as low as Rs. 150.