Desi Employee Being Scolded for Taking 'Long' to Respond Shows Why Indians Need to Learn About Space

The marketing industry is booming right now. With social media growing, many brands are resorting to different marketing ideas for growth purposes. However, a tweet which is currently going viral perfectly depicts the ‘reality’ of the industry. More like a reality check for those who wish to have a career in the same. Taking to Twitter, a user named ‘Meemi’ shared a screenshot with one of her employees.

In the image, you can see the angry messages she received when she failed to respond to someone’s query immediately. When she cited being on a lunch break as the reason for her responding late, the person said, “This isn’t a government office, it’s a marketing agency."

“Marketing agencies have no lunch break guys. What if Batman needs us or the brand has ruptured a lung?!?! It’s basic," wrote Meemi as she shared the screenshot. “But you’re the only person who can guess what a random curry is based on the image!?!?!!" she further mentioned.

Here, have a look for yourself:

The tweet has now gone viral and many have responded. “Why don’t you give it back to them? Just be bold, if you are not planning to stay there till your next appraisal," mentioned a Twitter user. One person also asked the name of the agency, but Meemi refused to put forward the name.

“Advise to one and all, stop using WhatsApp for work communication. It’s hard to do so in India but no client should be having your private number (especially on a non work app where you can’t set an away status)," wrote another Twitter user. “The Indian marketing industry is built on the backs of overworked and underpaid professionals and it thrives on bulldozing over work-life balance and employee boundaries," mentioned another user.

What is your take on the same?