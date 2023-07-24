Desi Maid's 'Equal' Outlook for Unemployed Husband in Shriya Piglaonkar Movie Lauded on Twitter

The essence of OTT culture lies in its ability to present movies with profound messages that leave a lasting impact. Some scenes and dialogues transcend the realm of casual viewing, making the audience ponder and reflect. Recently, Twitter unearthed a remarkable scene from the movie ‘Ishq-e-nadaan’, released on Jio Cinema, where a maid imparts a profound lesson on gender equality to the lady of the house she serves. This scene has gone viral, resonating deeply with Desis who applaud the portrayal of working women in Indian households.

This powerful scene is part of an Indian romantic drama film directed by Avishek Ghosh, featuring a stellar cast including Mohit Raina, Lara Dutta, Kanwaljit Singh, Neena Gupta, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Suhail Nayyar, Mrinal Dutt. Among the three interconnected stories, one follows Siya, an ambitious single pregnant woman who returns to Mumbai after leaving her boyfriend in America.

In the scene, Siya engages in a conversation with her maid, questioning why the maid’s husband comes to take money from her instead of earning himself. The maid replies humbly, stating that her husband does odd jobs and accepts whatever work comes his way. However, she proudly acknowledges that, for now, she is the sole breadwinner of the family. Siya, concerned for her, warns her not to shoulder all the responsibility alone, to which the maid offers a heartwarming perspective: “Kya farak padta hai. Ghar to hum dono ka hi hai na. Jisse jo banta hai vo karta hai. Hum koi race me thodi hai ki usko hara ke mujhe khushi milegi," she smiles and concludes.

This scene struck a chord with Desis, prompting them to share and applaud its portrayal of the strength and resilience of women in their society. “Our women, so proud of them," wrote the renowned Indian businessman Harsh Goenka alongside the widely-circulated video.

“Salutations to our wonderful ladies who run our families and uphold our culture " wrote another.

Yet, amidst the praise and celebration, some users also pointed out the complexity of reality. “Only in film these things seem good but in real life story is different where both husband wife is earning or only wife warna or husband unemployed every coin have two side we see only which is not visible," expressed one user.