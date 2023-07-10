Desi Man Boasts of 70-year-old Mom Making His Bed, Gets Slammed for Idealising 'Spoiled' Habits

When did you come to the realisation that basic household tasks such as making your bed, changing bed sheets, and organising your wardrobe are your responsibilities rather than your mother’s? Recently, a Desi man proudly boasted about his elderly mother still taking care of these chores, praising her as a perfect “home maker." However, this tweet quickly gained widespread attention as people began to point out that his perspective was rather unfortunate, resulting in him being mercilessly criticised for displaying rather ‘spoiled’ behaviour.

It all started when a Twitter user, @sansbarrier, shared a picture of his neatly made bed along with a caption that read, “Though 70+, my mom ensures that when I reach home, my bed is comfortable. The power of a home maker. There is no compulsion for her to do it. Yet she does it out of love. The value system that our dharma has inculcated protects this society." Little did he know that his post would ignite a heated debate.

“How shameless of you to not make your own bed every morning and then brag about your 70-year-old mother doing it for you. This isn’t dharma… This is borderline harassment/abuse of the elderly," called out one user. “Imagine how normalized it is to be a man-child that this person had the audacity to post this and expect a positive response… It almost feels like engagement bait," said another.

Similarly, the third one remarked, “You still expect your mom to do your bed at this age, and you are bragging about it. Wow…"

However, there were some who viewed the situation differently. One person wrote, “I am surprised by the comments from women here who do not understand motherhood. Your mom definitely feels happy doing this; never tell her not to do this."

“But the guy is clearly saying she has no compulsion, and it’s purely out of love that she does it, and he DOES APPRECIATE it. The whole thing is about the appreciation of his mom," expressed another.