Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » Desi Man Makes Excel Sheet to Compare Deals on E-commerce Websites, Internet Calls Him 'Dedicated'

Desi Man Makes Excel Sheet to Compare Deals on E-commerce Websites, Internet Calls Him 'Dedicated'

This man made an excel sheet of different products with best deals and you can't wait to see it.

Advertisement

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: June 07, 2023, 16:40 IST

New Delhi, India

Desi Man Makes Excel Sheet to Compare Deals on E-commerce Websites. (Image: News18)
Desi Man Makes Excel Sheet to Compare Deals on E-commerce Websites. (Image: News18)

Shopping can be very addictive, especially online shopping. We all are lying when we say that we have not fallen for this trap where we buy unwanted stuff online. More than an addiction, it becomes a distraction. A similar incident happened with this one guy who couldn’t wait to go back home to browse through online shopping sites and check for good deals. He thought it was best to do it during peak work hours while he was in a meeting. Strange, right? Wait till you get to know the entire thing.

Twitter user Vanshika took to the micro blogging app and shared an image of her cousin’s laptop. Her cousin, apparently, has made an Excel sheet of all the products he wants to purchase. It is basically a comparison of the different prices on different e-commerce websites. Not just this but he also has links attached to it in order to make the task easy.

Advertisement

“No way my cousin is calculating this during his work hours," wrote Vanshika as she shared the image. Have a look:

“Need this kind of research before buying anything," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “Is there an app available to do this kind of comparison just like Skyscanner does for flight ticket."

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • Would you try this method?

    Follow us on

    first published: June 07, 2023, 16:40 IST
    last updated: June 07, 2023, 16:40 IST
    Read More