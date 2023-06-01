Desi Mom's Emotional Comeback After Fight With Daughter is Too Hilarious

In a society where daily soaps serve as a cherished escape for Desi moms, they skillfully translate the drama into their own lives and excel at crafting their own ‘comebacks’ to tackle any situation that doesn’t align with their desires. This fact was reinforced when a Twitter user shared her mother’s hilarious reaction to their argument, sparking a wave of laughter and amusement among internet users.

Twitter user Jyotsana recently shared a hilarious incident, tweeting, “Had a fight with Mom…Mom after few mins on WhatsApp." She attached a screenshot of her mother’s WhatsApp Status, showcasing a Hindi thought that humorously translated to, “Baccho ke saath jabardasti rehne se accha vridhashram me reh lena chaiye" (It’s better to live in an old-age home than forcefully stay with your children). The post quickly went viral, leaving everyone in stitches as it comically exemplified the skillful manipulation, or ‘Emotional Atyachaar’ as you may call it, Desi moms employ to turn situations in their favour. Brown children, in particular, can attest to this phenomenon firsthand!

One user amusingly commented, “Mine doesn’t use WhatsApp and is on a feature phone. Surely, if she had one, I would be seeing the same status every week." This sentiment was echoed by another user who simply said, “Bro, this soooo my mom." A third user joined in, adding, “Lol, every time my mom."

In a similar vein, instances of parents delivering clever comebacks to their children’s fights are not uncommon. Recently, Twitter user Ujjawal Athrav shared a screenshot of his father’s WhatsApp status following a minor argument. To his surprise, Ujjawal discovered that his father had posted a WhatsApp story with a thought-provoking message: “Dhire dhire samjh me aa raha hai ki Baghban mein Amit ji ne 4 beton k rahte ek bacha kyun adopt kiya tha" (Slowly realising why Amit ji in the movie Baghban adopted another child despite already having four kids). This witty response once again showcases the talent of parents in using pop culture references to add humor and perspective to their family dynamics.

Desi parents strike again, setting a yet another trend with their epic comebacks!