Desi Mother Eats Subway With 'Achaar', Internet Calls it 'Peak Indian Mom Behaviour'

Pairing your food with a dip instantly adds on to its flavours and makes it way better. For some its mustard, others its hummus or even tzatziki. However, for all the desis, there is no better accompaniment than ‘Achaar’. But would you pair it with a sandwich or a subway? Definitely not! Or many a yes? Recently, a Twitter user shared a picture of her mother eating a Subway sandwich with nothing but a simple achaar. “got my mom a sub and she’s eating it with achaar..peak indian mom behavior," wrote the Twitter user in the caption.

In the image, the woman can be seen having a sub with just ‘aam ka achaar’ kept on her side. Seems like, this desi mom took her love for achaar to a new level altogether. Here, have a look:

“Subway should introduce achari sub," suggested a Twitter user as the image went viral with over 216K views. “Subway should introduce achari sauce," mentioned naother person. “My mom would say either of 1. Dopahar ki roti me sabji bhar k khane me tum logo ko problem hai, bahar k maida bread k liye extra paise dene me jyada maja aa raha hai 2. Inse acha to mai bana leti hu 3. Ye to bada aasan hai, ghar pe ban jata," wrote another person.

Would you try this combo?