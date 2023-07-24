Desi Parents’ Reaction To Man Buying Home In Netherlands Is Pure Love

In a world where instant gratification often takes precedence over hard work and dedication, a viral video showcasing the extraordinary journey of a man’s commitment has captured hearts on social media. His perseverance led him to achieve the dream of owning a house. This touching story of dedication and triumph serves as a beacon of hope, reminding us all that with determination and dedication, anything is possible.

In the video shared on Instagram by The Better Indian, Prabhu Visha, a 33-year-old man, opened up about his journey on how he fulfilled his dreams of owning a house in the Netherlands. “At 33, I bought my own house in the Netherlands. I shifted to Europe in 2011 for higher studies. After my graduation, I secured a job here. My hard work paid off when I finally bought a house of my own," he said.

Tears of joy streamed down his parent’s faces as they stepped foot into their son’s new home. “It took me several years, but it was all worth the wait. Because when my parents visited me, they couldn’t hold back their tears. At that moment nothing meant more to me than the happiness in their eyes," the man added.

A similar inspiring story of a daily wage worker’s road to earning PhD had caught the internet’s attention previously.

Despite facing poverty and various challenges, the woman from Andhra Pradesh’s Anantpur district demonstrated the spirit of a warrior and persisted in pursuing her PhD in Chemistry. For six years, Dr Bharathi worked tirelessly, balancing her studies with her diligent labour on an agricultural farm.

A tweet going viral captured her moment of pride. “Inspiring story of Sake Bharathi from Andhra Pradesh: Married off after class 12 to maternal uncle as she was eldest among 3 girls, fulfilled duties as a daily wage labourer, wife, mother of 11-year-old but she did not give up, earned PhD in chemistry," read the tweet.