Desi Reporter Covers Cyclone Biparjoy 'Flying' VFX Helicopter in Studio, Hilarious Video is Now Viral

Cyclone Biparjoy wreaked havoc in several parts of the country, prompting large-scale evacuations. While news channels were extensively occupied in covering the updates, another hilarious incident involving a news reporter gained traction online. During her coverage, the reporter attempted to fly a VFX induced helicopter. The performance went viral immediately as many were left amused online.

Also Read: Desi Reporter Covers Cyclone Biparjoy With Umbrella in News Studio, Hilarious Skit Has Twitter ROFL

A video which has currently gone viral shows a reporter from a leading TV news channel who humorously pretends to be reporting while sitting inside a helicopter. She can be seen flying right on top of the sea while wearing a helicopter. Here, have a look:

Advertisement

This comic skit generated a frenzy among netizens. “Can someone tell this wise lady that this helicopter could meet accident in this cyclone? She could use the boat for better view from the middle of the sea OR maybe due to their close connection to GOVT she can get a SUBMARINE & can show us inside of sea during storm!" wrote a Twitter user mocking the reporter. Another person mentioned, “What tamasha is this news channel doing? Someone file a complaint somewhere! We used to see channels from the Middle East/Pakistan with panelists fighting with each other. We have matched that and gone to the pits with this kind of reporting!"