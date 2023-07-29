Desi Sisters Make Instagram Reel to Show How They Don't 'Fit' in This Generation, Trolled

A recent Instagram reel posted by the popular account ‘The Twin Sisters of India’, run by two sisters, stirred up a significant amount of controversy and negative feedback. The sisters, who typically share lifestyle and fashion content, attempted to highlight how they feel out of place in the current generation, often referred to as Gen Z or the modern generation. However, their reasons for feeling different were met with criticism, as many perceived them as ordinary and typical behaviours that most Desi people engage in, regardless of their age.

In the reel, which has now gone viral with over 5.2 million views, the sisters listed several reasons that supposedly set them apart from their generation: not smoking or drinking, having faith in God, taking responsibility seriously, doing grocery shopping with their parents, and not dating for mere fun. As a result, the reel gained attention for all the wrong reasons, with people disapproving of the sisters’ attempt to grab publicity.

Comments from viewers poured in, as one of them wrote, “Doing bare minimum for your own sake doesn’t make you different." “You actually don’t fit in this generation, because this generation is about people making choices for themselves, minding their own business and not putting others down for their life choices," read another comment amongst the flood of criticisms and trolls.

But, it didn’t end there. Screenshots of the reel were shared on Twitter by a user who labelled it as “pathetic." This led to further trolling and sarcastic remarks from people on the micro-blogging site.

“I was expecting ‘We are not from this planet’" quipped a user. “They don’t fit in this generation. That’s the reason they are sitting on seats reserved for senior citizens," said another user while pointing out that they were sitting on seats that were meant for disabled and senior citizens in a metro/train.