Desi Student's Tweet On Luxurious College Hostel Has People Hilariously 'Flexing' Their Own

In the realm of college life, it’s common to hear students residing in distant hostels express their grievances about subpar living conditions and lackluster food. However, a student recently took to social media to share a contrasting experience, proudly showcasing the opulent apartment provided by his college in Gurugram. While he clarified that his intention was to highlight the stark difference between private college accommodations and government hostels, Desis wasted no time in seizing the opportunity to playfully jest at his expense. The tweet quickly gained momentum, with a flurry of hilarious comments and retweets, resulting in a trolling phenomenon like no other.

The tweet that caused a stir featured Twitter user Shashwat Gautam, who proudly shared images of his college hostel - a spacious 3 BHK flat-style unit for three students, each with their own private room. The shared living area, dining space, and balcony added to the allure of the accommodation. In his caption, he proudly proclaimed, “My college’s hostel in India." Curious users inquired about the college, to which he revealed it to be the Masters’ Union School of Business.

However, this revelation sparked a wave of playful backlash, as Twitter users started roasting him over the presumably hefty fees required to secure such luxurious housing. In a comedic twist, they retaliated by sarcastically sharing pictures of iconic and lavish Indian buildings, humourously referring to them as their ‘own’, including images of Taj Mahal and the renowned Taj Hotel, among others.

But it didn’t stop there. In a particularly cheeky move, someone took it a step further by sharing images of the recent Bihar bridge collapse, humorously referring to it as their hostel.