Desi Twitter Recalls Old Versions of 'Ramayana' As 'Adipurush' Releases, Says It Cannot Be Recreated

As ‘Adipurush’ released yesterday and people flocked to the theatres to watch the much awaited multi starrer movie, there were also people who remembered the old Ramayana. Many people took to Twitter and shared images and videos of animated Ramayana. Twitter user Mimansa Shekhar shared a clip from ‘Swades’ as she wrote, “Starting the day with just this #Ramayan. Keeping everything else at bay! #Swades (2004)." Many also mentioned that watching the old Ramayana is the only way to deal with the trauma that ‘Adipurush’ has inflicted.

Also Read: Man Compares Eknath Shinde With ‘Adipurush’ Character, Thane Police Respond

Advertisement

For those who don’t know, it offers a modern interpretation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. It features Kriti Sanon as Sita, Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, and Sunny Singh as Laxman.

Here are a few viral tweets: