Desi Twitter Recalls Their Favourite 'Celebrity Interaction' And You Cannot Miss This

Desi Twitter Recalls Their Favourite 'Celebrity Interaction' And You Cannot Miss This

From Abhishek Bachchan yelling at the paps to Farah Khan and Chunkey Pandey's fun banter: Indian Twitter recalls their favourite celebrity interaction moment.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 16:08 IST

Desi Twitter Recalls Their Favourite 'Celebrity Interaction' And You Cannot Miss This.
Desi Twitter Recalls Their Favourite 'Celebrity Interaction' And You Cannot Miss This. (Image: Twitter/@popBase)

We see new Twitter trends and threads emerging every day. With the evolution of digital media, we see new images and videos surfacing on the social media platform. At times, it is about a celebrity interaction and sometimes it is just a food recipe or a viral dance trend. Now, Twitter handle ‘Pop Base’ took to the micro blogging site and asked people about their favourite celebrity interaction till date. And it seems like people already know their favourite and the list is never ending.

Also Read: Old Video Shows Dhoni’s Fun Interaction With Journalist Asking About His ‘Retirement’ Plans

From Abhishek Bachchan yelling at the paparazzi to a fun banter between Fara Khan and Chunkey Pandey - you get all of it in this viral thread. Twitter user ‘Jibran Siddqui’ also posted an image with Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan as he mentioned an interaction.

He wrote, “2008, I randomly met Udit Narayan. I told him that I’m his great fan and took a picture with him. Udit was surrounded by fans so I left the crowd & stood at some distance to check the pictures. He noticed me, came out of crowd and asked like an excited kid “dikhao kesi ayee hai".

Also Read: Wholesome Tweet About Geet And Her Family in ‘Jab We Met’ Will Make You Want to Rewatch The Film

Here are a few more responses:

    first published: June 11, 2023, 16:08 IST
    last updated: June 11, 2023, 16:08 IST
