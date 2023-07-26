Desi Uncle’s Priceless Reaction to Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick Kissing at Gateway of India Goes Viral

Amy Jackson is currently in India with her Gossip Girl fame boyfriend Ed Westwick. The couple has been continuously posting pictures on Instagram and updating about their trip. Amid all of this, an image features the duo locking lips right in front of the Gateway of India in Mumbai. The couple looks adorable having a romantic moment. However, this is not what caught desis’ attention. An uncle in the background can be seen sneakily staring at the couple as they have their moment.

People on Twitter took screenshots of the same and made some hilarious responses. ‘I am literally screaming," wrote Twitter user Ken as he posted the images. “What i love about this photo is that they came to a monument in Mumbai & chose to kiss in front of it like most people go to foreign monuments to do that. I think we’ve hardly ever thought of it like that!" mentioned another person. Here, have a look for yourself:

Many people can be seen leaving laughing emojis. Some got nostalgic and made ‘Gossip Girl’ references. “SPOTTED: Chuck Bass losing something nobody even knew he had. His heart. Who would have imagined, manhattan’s heart throb in love with a kollywood icon? Fasten your seatbelts Upper East Siders, because this is going to be an international escapade! XOXO, Gossip Girl," wrote a Twitter user.

