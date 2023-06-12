Desi Woman Chats With WhatsApp Scammer, Hilarious Conversation Goes Viral

Online scams are becoming increasingly common these days as fraudsters are always looking for new ways to find and trick victims. With this,WhatsApp scams have become a new phenomenon. Now, Twitter user Kajal took to the micro blogging site and shared a hilarious conversation with a WhatsApp scammer. She uploaded screenshots of the chat where the scammer is trying to convince her to work with a company and earn money.

However, Kajal being adamant pretends like she wants to die and the job is of no use for her. The scammer, on the other hand, leaves no stone unturned to try and convince her. “These scams are getting out of hand," wrote Kajal as she uploaded the images.

Here, have a look for yourself.

Since being uploaded, the images have gone viral and everyone is amused. “I get these Hi Dear How Are You messages often on WhatsApp. Always a girl with a pretty DP. Very persistent," wrote a Twitter user. Many people were seen mentioning how they have also received similar texts on WhatsApp. “It’s an opportunity, they transferred 600 to me for liking tech burners video." Many people were also seen leaving laughing emojis.

