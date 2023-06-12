Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » Desi Woman Chats With WhatsApp Scammer, Hilarious Conversation Goes Viral

Desi Woman Chats With WhatsApp Scammer, Hilarious Conversation Goes Viral

Woman's hilarious conversation with a WhatsApp scammer is now viral and it will leave you in splits.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: June 12, 2023, 10:07 IST

New Delhi, India

Online scams are becoming increasingly common these days as fraudsters are always looking for new ways to find and trick victims. With this,WhatsApp scams have become a new phenomenon. Now, Twitter user Kajal took to the micro blogging site and shared a hilarious conversation with a WhatsApp scammer. She uploaded screenshots of the chat where the scammer is trying to convince her to work with a company and earn money.

However, Kajal being adamant pretends like she wants to die and the job is of no use for her. The scammer, on the other hand, leaves no stone unturned to try and convince her. “These scams are getting out of hand," wrote Kajal as she uploaded the images.

Here, have a look for yourself.

Since being uploaded, the images have gone viral and everyone is amused. “I get these Hi Dear How Are You messages often on WhatsApp. Always a girl with a pretty DP. Very persistent," wrote a Twitter user. Many people were seen mentioning how they have also received similar texts on WhatsApp. “It’s an opportunity, they transferred 600 to me for liking tech burners video." Many people were also seen leaving laughing emojis.

    • Meanwhile, earlier, Twitter user ‘Mahesh’shared a very strange incident that unfolded with him. A scammer gave him a very ‘valuable’ life lesson. Mahesh shared a few screenshots of his chat with a scammer. WhatsApp scams have become really common these days but who knew they will also be known for great advice.

    first published: June 12, 2023, 10:07 IST
    last updated: June 12, 2023, 10:07 IST
