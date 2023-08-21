Desi Woman Seeking 'Short Marriage' Baffles Internet, Matrimonial Ad Goes Viral

Matrimonial ads seeking ‘short/tall bride or groom’ in newspapers are a common sight. While the internet often showcases instances of people adding peculiar criteria while searching for potential partners, a recent newspaper ad took the cake. This time, a family was on the lookout for a groom for their daughter, specifically for a ‘short marriage’. Now, what exactly is a ‘short marriage’? This curious question arose when a snapshot of this amusing ad went viral, causing an outbreak of ‘flaw-less’ laughter among netizens.

A user named Tanishka Sodhi shared the snapshot on platform ‘X’. The ad read, “Wanted groom from a affluent family from Mumbai for a short marriage, Brahmin divorcee girl, Smart educated, ( born in) 1989, 5’7" (tall).Girl running her own hospitality business in Mumbai. (Caste no bar)."

Advertisement

Also Read: Matrimonial Ad of Bride Seeking Groom With Degrees From Specific Tier-1 Institutes Sparks Debate

Tanishka expressed her astonishment with the caption, “A ‘SHORT marriage’??????" This left others equally puzzled.

Drawing inspiration from the series ‘Made In Heaven’ and its portrayal of short-lived marriages, one user humorously remarked, “Made In Heaven S3." Another comment jested, “4 fero me shadi kr denge (We’ll complete the wedding rituals in just 4 rounds.)" A third user quipped, “Maybe because the girl is 5’7."

A more reasonable interpretation came from the fourth user, “The ad may have a wording error. They might have meant a marriage with a brief duration or simple setup, not necessarily a marriage that will be short-lived."

Advertisement

Earlier, a snippet of a peculiar ad surfaced online, sparking viral hilarity. What set this ad apart was its closing line. Along with specific professional and caste-based preferences, the bride’s family made it clear that they weren’t interested in proposals from software engineers. The ad explicitly stated, “Software engineers kindly do not call."